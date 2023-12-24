CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

CNMD opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CONMED has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.32.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in CONMED by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in CONMED by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in CONMED by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,855,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

