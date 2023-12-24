Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $14,226.30 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $14,226.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 126,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,770.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.66. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Bank of America lowered shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

