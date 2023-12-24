Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMTL. B. Riley started coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.25 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of CMTL opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 93.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Featured Stories

