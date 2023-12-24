Comparing Infosys (NYSE:INFY) & Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A Infosys 16.28% 32.51% 19.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Infosys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.33 $17.44 million N/A N/A Infosys $18.55 billion 4.19 $2.98 billion $0.72 26.06

Risk & Volatility

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infosys has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Symbolic Logic and Infosys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Infosys 0 6 2 0 2.25

Infosys has a consensus price target of $18.93, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Infosys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infosys is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Summary

Infosys beats Symbolic Logic on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

(Get Free Report)

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services. The company's products and platforms include Finacle, a core banking solution; Edge suite of products; Panaya platform, Infosys Equinox, Infosys Helix, Infosys Applied AI, Infosys Cortex, and Stater digital platforms; and Infosys McCamish, an insurance platform. It serves enterprises in the financial services and insurance, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, logistics, energy, utilities, resources, services, communications, telecom OEM, media, hi-tech, and life sciences and healthcare industries. The company has a collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate and democratize industry-wide adoption of generative AI; and strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services Inc to deliver technology transformation and industry specific solutions to financial organizations. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.