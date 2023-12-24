Comparing Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX – Get Free Report) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ainos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A ($0.75) N/A Ainos $1.14 million 6.94 -$14.01 million ($2.55) -0.76

This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and Ainos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ainos. Ainos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and Ainos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics beats Ainos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging. It also offers VivaScan software to schedule patients for examinations, perform imaging examinations on one or more lesions during a visit, review, and report on images obtained during an examination, as well as VivaNet, a digital telepathology system. The company was formerly known as Lucid, Inc. and changed its name to Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in August 2012. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

