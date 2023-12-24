Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

CCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

CCU stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $824.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1146 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

