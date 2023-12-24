Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

