Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

