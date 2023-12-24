ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock Position Lowered by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $489,683.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,063,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,194,903.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,886 shares of company stock worth $1,932,910.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $33.73 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.56%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

