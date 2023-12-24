City Holding Co. Sells 777 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 49.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.02 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

