City Holding Co. Sells 535 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $28.66 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.