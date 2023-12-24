City Holding Co. Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after buying an additional 285,489 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.61. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

