City Holding Co. Has $9.71 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.7% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Shares of META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.85 and a 200 day moving average of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $357.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

