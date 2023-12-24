City Holding Co. Buys 653 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $188,602,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.