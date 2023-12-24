Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CIFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.42.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.