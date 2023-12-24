Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $640.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $540.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $595.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $538.75 and its 200 day moving average is $510.58. Cintas has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $597.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

