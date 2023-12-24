Chico Wealth RIA Makes New $320,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.4% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $357.20. The firm has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

