Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

