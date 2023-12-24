Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.62. The company has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

