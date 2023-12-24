Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $620,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average is $175.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $230.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

