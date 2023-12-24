CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

