CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Lifted to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAVA. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

CAVA Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

