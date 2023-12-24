Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target Cut to C$1.30

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by ATB Capital from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CET. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$1.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark cut their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.45 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of CET stock opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a market cap of C$174.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.50. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$145.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.63 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cathedral Energy Services

In other news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell acquired 179,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$127,445.00. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

