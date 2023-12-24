Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $216.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $290.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $298.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.