Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Announces Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Carnival Co. & updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.930 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.220–0.220 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.