Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.22) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.14). Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.930 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 915.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

