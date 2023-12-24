CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $75.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

NYSE:KMX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.32.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

