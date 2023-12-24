Carlisle Companies Incorporated to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.17. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $14.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.63 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $312.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.62. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 92.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $958,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 899.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.