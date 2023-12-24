Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $101.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 166.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

