Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

RKLB opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.17. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 71.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,100,419 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,420,994 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,150,861 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 932,306 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,166,222 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,617 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

