Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$37.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.91.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$30.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.38. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.96 and a 52 week high of C$31.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. Analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6940211 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.05%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

