Canaccord Genuity Group Trims BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Target Price to $4.25

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.63.

NYSE BB opened at $3.57 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

