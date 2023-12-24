Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of research firms have commented on CMBM. Oppenheimer downgraded Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,069 shares in the company, valued at $80,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093 in the last 90 days. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 918,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 103,908 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 448,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.91. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $23.26.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

