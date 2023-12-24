Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

WHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Cactus Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 181.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,079 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cactus by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 510.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 723,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $23,617,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cactus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after buying an additional 369,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. Cactus has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

