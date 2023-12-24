Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Buckle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Buckle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Buckle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Buckle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.