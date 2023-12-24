Brokerages Set PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Target Price at $6.71

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 295,060 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,059,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 798,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $442.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.52.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is -161.54%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

