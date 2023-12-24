Brokerages Set Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Target Price at $8.13

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

MNTK stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of -0.32. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,376,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 108,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 897,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

