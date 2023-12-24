Brokerages Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target at $41.91

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.91.
GLBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
