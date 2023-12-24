Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target at C$1.76

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46. The stock has a market cap of C$141.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06.

(Get Free Report

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.