Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Price Target at C$106.31

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DOO

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOO opened at C$94.70 on Thursday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$93.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.36.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 210.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.7847534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.