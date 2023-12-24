Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price at $16.76

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.76.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.03. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

