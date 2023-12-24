British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTLCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1049 dividend. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

