Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.84 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

