Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

BDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

BDN opened at $5.28 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.69 million, a PE ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

