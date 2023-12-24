Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Brady alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRC

Brady Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. Brady has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after buying an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,731,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,330,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,804,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Brady by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 202,099 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.