Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,535.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,100.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3,003.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,918.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3,564.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.