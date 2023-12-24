BMO Capital Markets Lowers Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$12.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

TSE:CPG opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$11.70.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5863874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.66. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$99,990.66. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Insiders bought a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $397,686 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

