Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPMC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 3.4 %

BPMC opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $181,138.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $181,138.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,539 in the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.