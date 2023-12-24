bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Bank of America

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. HSBC lowered bluebird bio from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.98. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $41,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

