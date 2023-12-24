BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.84 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $278.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 56,603 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 383,363 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 538,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 313,389 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

